ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die schweizerische Großbank UBS hat das Kursziel für Sunrise Communications von 84 auf 110 Franken angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Neutral" belassen. Analyst Polo Tang passte in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie seine Schätzungen für den schweizerischen Mobilfunkanbieter an die Barofferte des US-Konzerns Liberty Global an. Er geht davon aus, dass die Übernahme regulatorisch auf keinen Widerstand stößt und von den Investoren akzeptiert wird./tih/he
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 27.08.2020 / 15:10 / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 27.08.2020 / 15:10 / GMT
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
|Unternehmen:
Sunrise Communications
|Analyst:
UBS AG
|Kursziel:
110,00 CHF
|Rating jetzt:
Neutral
|Kurs*:
109,00 CHF
|Abst. Kursziel*:
0,92%
|Rating update:
-
|Kurs aktuell:
-
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
∞%
|Analyst Name::
Polo Tang
|KGV*:
-
