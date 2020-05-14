ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Bank Credit Suisse hat die Einstufung für Sunrise Communications nach Zahlen auf "Outperform" mit einem Kursziel von 95 Franken belassen. Das erste Quartal des Telekommunikationsunternehmens sei stark ausgefallen, schrieb Analyst Jakob Bluestone in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Schnelleinschätzung. Die Entwicklung von Umsatz und Gewinn habe die Schätzungen problemlos übertroffen./mf/kro



Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 14.05.2020 / 05:47 / UTC

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben



Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.