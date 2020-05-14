Trotz Corona-Krise hohes Wachstum und dicke Gewinne: Sieben Tech-Super-Aktien. In der neuen €uro am Sonntag. Jetzt digital lesen.-w-
Sunrise Communications Outperform

ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Bank Credit Suisse hat die Einstufung für Sunrise Communications nach Zahlen auf "Outperform" mit einem Kursziel von 95 Franken belassen. Das erste Quartal des Telekommunikationsunternehmens sei stark ausgefallen, schrieb Analyst Jakob Bluestone in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Schnelleinschätzung. Die Entwicklung von Umsatz und Gewinn habe die Schätzungen problemlos übertroffen./mf/kro

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 14.05.2020 / 05:47 / UTC
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Sunrise Communications Outperform
Unternehmen:
Sunrise Communications 		Analyst:
Credit Suisse Group 		Kursziel:
95,00 CHF
Rating jetzt:
Outperform		 Kurs*:
83,50 CHF 		Abst. Kursziel*:
13,77%
Rating update:
- 		Kurs aktuell:
- 		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
∞%
Analyst Name::
Jakob Bluestone 		KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

