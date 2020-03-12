12.03.2020 08:43:35

Sunrise Communications overweight

LONDON (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die britische Investmentbank Barclays hat Sunrise Communications von "Equal Weight" auf "Overweight" hochgestuft und das Kursziel von 83 auf 95 Franken angehoben. Das Schweizer Telekom-Unternehmen dürfte im Breitbandgeschäft weitere Marktanteile gewinnen, schrieb Analyst Simon Coles in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie. Zudem sollte es gelingen, die Leitungsgebühren an den Konkurrenten Swisscom zu reduzieren./edh/tih

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 11.03.2020 / 22:47 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 12.03.2020 / 05:00 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Sunrise Communications overweight
Unternehmen:
Sunrise Communications 		Analyst:
Barclays Capital 		Kursziel:
95,00 CHF
Rating jetzt:
overweight		 Kurs*:
76,80 CHF 		Abst. Kursziel*:
23,70%
Rating update:
- 		Kurs aktuell:
- 		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
+unendlich%
Analyst Name::
Simon Coles 		KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

04.03.20 Sunrise Communications Outperform Credit Suisse Group
27.02.20 Sunrise Communications Hold Deutsche Bank AG
27.02.20 Sunrise Communications buy Kepler Cheuvreux
27.02.20 Sunrise Communications buy Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
Aktien in diesem Artikel

Aktienempfehlungen

