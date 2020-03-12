LONDON (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die britische Investmentbank Barclays hat Sunrise Communications von "Equal Weight" auf "Overweight" hochgestuft und das Kursziel von 83 auf 95 Franken angehoben. Das Schweizer Telekom-Unternehmen dürfte im Breitbandgeschäft weitere Marktanteile gewinnen, schrieb Analyst Simon Coles in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie. Zudem sollte es gelingen, die Leitungsgebühren an den Konkurrenten Swisscom zu reduzieren./edh/tih



Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 11.03.2020 / 22:47 / GMT

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 12.03.2020 / 05:00 / GMT



