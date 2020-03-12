Sunrise Communications overweight
LONDON (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die britische Investmentbank Barclays hat Sunrise Communications von "Equal Weight" auf "Overweight" hochgestuft und das Kursziel von 83 auf 95 Franken angehoben. Das Schweizer Telekom-Unternehmen dürfte im Breitbandgeschäft weitere Marktanteile gewinnen, schrieb Analyst Simon Coles in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie. Zudem sollte es gelingen, die Leitungsgebühren an den Konkurrenten Swisscom zu reduzieren./edh/tih
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 11.03.2020 / 22:47 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 12.03.2020 / 05:00 / GMT
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
|Zusammenfassung: Sunrise Communications overweight
|Unternehmen:
Sunrise Communications
|Analyst:
Barclays Capital
|Kursziel:
95,00 CHF
|Rating jetzt:
overweight
|Kurs*:
76,80 CHF
|Abst. Kursziel*:
23,70%
|Rating update:
-
|Kurs aktuell:
-
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
+unendlich%
|Analyst Name::
Simon Coles
|KGV*:
-
Nachrichten zu Sunrise Communications
|Sunrise ernennt Uwe Schiller zum neuen Finanzchef (dpa-AFX)
|06.01.20
|Schweizer Wettbewerbshüter erlaubt UPC-Übernahme durch Sunrise ohne Bedingungen (dpa-AFX)
|26.09.19
|ANALYSE-FLASH: Goldman hebt Ziel für Sunrise auf 82 Franken - 'Neutral' (dpa-AFX)
|26.08.19
|ANALYSE-FLASH: Barclays senkt Sunrise Communications auf 'Equal Weight' (dpa-AFX)
|05.02.19
|ANALYSE-FLASH: Deutsche Bank belässt Sunrise Communications auf 'Hold' (dpa-AFX)
|05.02.19
|ANALYSE-FLASH: Barclays hebt Sunrise auf 'Overweight' - Ziel 100 Franken (dpa-AFX)
|23.08.18
|mehr
Aktienempfehlungen zu Sunrise Communications
|08:43
|Sunrise Communications overweight
|Barclays Capital
|04.03.20
|Sunrise Communications Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|27.02.20
|Sunrise Communications Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|27.02.20
|Sunrise Communications buy
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|27.02.20
|Sunrise Communications buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|mehr Aktienempfehlungen
|08:43
|Sunrise Communications overweight
|Barclays Capital
|04.03.20
|Sunrise Communications Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|27.02.20
|Sunrise Communications Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|27.02.20
|Sunrise Communications buy
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|27.02.20
|Sunrise Communications buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|mehr Aktienempfehlungen
|08:43
|Sunrise Communications overweight
|Barclays Capital
|04.03.20
|Sunrise Communications Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|27.02.20
|Sunrise Communications buy
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|27.02.20
|Sunrise Communications buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|24.02.20
|Sunrise Communications buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|mehr Aktienempfehlungen
|04.10.18
|Sunrise Communications Underweight
|Morgan Stanley
|mehr Aktienempfehlungen
|27.02.20
|Sunrise Communications Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|27.02.20
|Sunrise Communications Equal weight
|Barclays Capital
|27.02.20
|Sunrise Communications Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|24.02.20
|Sunrise Communications Neutral
|UBS AG
|22.01.20
|Sunrise Communications Neutral
|Credit Suisse Group
|mehr Aktienempfehlungen
Aktien in diesem Artikel
Aktienempfehlungen
|12:00
|Delivery Hero buy
|UBS AG
|11:55
|K+S Neutral
|UBS AG
|11:53
|Wirecard Neutral
|UBS AG
|11:29
|Allianz buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|11:06
|Drägerwerk vz verkaufen
|Independent Research GmbH
|11:04
|AstraZeneca Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|11:02
|Knorr-Bremse Sell
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|11:02
|NORMA Group Hold
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|11:01
|RWE Conviction Buy List
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|10:54
|RATIONAL Hold
|Warburg Research
|10:50
|Credit Suisse (CS buy
|UBS AG
|10:49
|Fraport Underperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|10:49
|Deutsche Post buy
|Warburg Research
|10:48
|Eni Neutral
|Credit Suisse Group
|10:48
|K+S buy
|Warburg Research
|10:47
|Eni Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|10:46
|TOTAL overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|10:46
|BP overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|10:46
|Shel b Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|10:46
|Shell (Royal Dutch Shell) (A Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|10:45
|RWE overweight
|Barclays Capital
|10:42
|PUMA overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|10:40
|Prudential Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|10:39
|Knorr-Bremse Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|10:10
|SGL Carbon Sell
|Baader Bank
|09:40
|Hannover Rück Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|09:39
|Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|09:26
|RWE Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|09:01
|International Consolidated Airlines Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|09:01
|adidas Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|09:00
|Air France-KLM Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|08:47
|LANXESS Neutral
|Credit Suisse Group
|08:46
|TOTAL Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|08:45
|Shell (Royal Dutch Shell) (A Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|08:43
|Sunrise Communications overweight
|Barclays Capital
|08:29
|ASML NV Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|08:02
|adidas Neutral
|Credit Suisse Group
|08:00
|LANXESS Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|07:55
|Lufthansa Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|07:55
|Lufthansa Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|07:49
|adidas buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|07:43
|LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|07:42
|Kering market-perform
|Bernstein Research
|07:38
|Deutsche Post Conviction Buy List
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|07:33
|AB InBev SA-NV (Anheuser-Busch InBev Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|07:33
|Boeing Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|07:32
|Fraport Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|07:22
|RATIONAL buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|07:19
|Deutsche Post overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|11.03.20
|CTS Eventim Sell
|Baader Bank