Sunrise Communications overweight
LONDON (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die britische Investmentbank Barclays hat die Einstufung für Sunrise Communications nach Zahlen auf "Overweight" mit einem Kursziel von 90 Franken belassen. Der Schweizer Telekomkonzern habe im ersten Quartal beeindruckende Zahlen veröffentlicht, schrieb Analyst Simon Coles in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Studie. Der operative Gewinn (Ebitda) der Freenet-Beteiligung habe seine Erwartungen übertroffen./ssc/mis
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 14.05.2020 / 23:45 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 15.05.2020 / 04:00 / GMT
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
|Zusammenfassung: Sunrise Communications overweight
|Unternehmen:
Sunrise Communications
|Analyst:
Barclays Capital
|Kursziel:
90,00 CHF
|Rating jetzt:
overweight
|Kurs*:
79,50 CHF
|Abst. Kursziel*:
13,21%
|Rating update:
-
|Kurs aktuell:
-
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
∞%
|Analyst Name::
Simon Coles
|KGV*:
-
Nachrichten zu Sunrise Communications
|Sunrise ernennt Uwe Schiller zum neuen Finanzchef (dpa-AFX)
|06.01.20
|Schweizer Wettbewerbshüter erlaubt UPC-Übernahme durch Sunrise ohne Bedingungen (dpa-AFX)
|26.09.19
|ANALYSE-FLASH: Goldman hebt Ziel für Sunrise auf 82 Franken - 'Neutral' (dpa-AFX)
|26.08.19
|ANALYSE-FLASH: Barclays senkt Sunrise Communications auf 'Equal Weight' (dpa-AFX)
|05.02.19
|ANALYSE-FLASH: Deutsche Bank belässt Sunrise Communications auf 'Hold' (dpa-AFX)
|05.02.19
|ANALYSE-FLASH: Barclays hebt Sunrise auf 'Overweight' - Ziel 100 Franken (dpa-AFX)
|23.08.18
|mehr
Aktienempfehlungen zu Sunrise Communications
|10:47
|Sunrise Communications overweight
|Barclays Capital
|14.05.20
|Sunrise Communications Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|14.05.20
|Sunrise Communications Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|14.05.20
|Sunrise Communications Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|14.05.20
|Sunrise Communications overweight
|Barclays Capital
|mehr Aktienempfehlungen
|10:47
|Sunrise Communications overweight
|Barclays Capital
|14.05.20
|Sunrise Communications Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|14.05.20
|Sunrise Communications Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|14.05.20
|Sunrise Communications Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|14.05.20
|Sunrise Communications overweight
|Barclays Capital
|mehr Aktienempfehlungen
|10:47
|Sunrise Communications overweight
|Barclays Capital
|14.05.20
|Sunrise Communications Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|14.05.20
|Sunrise Communications overweight
|Barclays Capital
|11.05.20
|Sunrise Communications Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|30.03.20
|Sunrise Communications overweight
|Barclays Capital
|mehr Aktienempfehlungen
|04.10.18
|Sunrise Communications Underweight
|Morgan Stanley
|mehr Aktienempfehlungen
|14.05.20
|Sunrise Communications Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|14.05.20
|Sunrise Communications Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|14.05.20
|Sunrise Communications Equal-Weight
|Morgan Stanley
|24.04.20
|Sunrise Communications Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|09.04.20
|Sunrise Communications Equal-Weight
|Morgan Stanley
|mehr Aktienempfehlungen
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Sunrise Communications
|65,15
|0,00%
Aktienempfehlungen
|11:25
|Dürr buy
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|11:24
|Knorr-Bremse Hold
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|11:23
|ZEAL Network Hold
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|10:54
|Südzucker Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|10:53
|Deutsche Telekom buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|10:52
|ZEAL Network buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|10:52
|Deutsche Euroshop Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|10:50
|ProSiebenSat1 Media Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|10:49
|Fresenius Medical Care buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|10:47
|Sunrise Communications overweight
|Barclays Capital
|10:46
|BAE Systems overweight
|Barclays Capital
|10:46
|Deutsche Telekom neutral
|Barclays Capital
|10:46
|Amadeus IT Equal weight
|Barclays Capital
|10:45
|Renault overweight
|Morgan Stanley
|10:44
|zooplus Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|10:44
|RWE overweight
|Morgan Stanley
|10:42
|BP Underweight
|Morgan Stanley
|10:41
|Corestate Capital buy
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|10:41
|JOST Werke buy
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|10:39
|RWE buy
|UBS AG
|10:39
|Prudential buy
|UBS AG
|10:30
|Wirecard Neutral
|UBS AG
|10:29
|Stabilus buy
|UBS AG
|10:27
|Zurich Insurance buy
|UBS AG
|10:22
|Nestlé overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|10:22
|Danone overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|10:21
|Unilever Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|10:21
|Unilever Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|10:21
|Reckitt Benckiser overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|10:19
|Symrise Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|10:19
|Henkel vz Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|10:19
|Beiersdorf Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|10:18
|LOréal Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|10:18
|GEA Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|10:17
|TOTAL overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|10:17
|BP overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|10:16
|Eni Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|10:16
|Shell (Royal Dutch Shell) (A Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|10:14
|Merck Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|10:14
|GEA Reduce
|Baader Bank
|10:07
|Merck Halten
|Norddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
|09:46
|Schneider Electric buy
|HSBC
|09:44
|Covestro Hold
|HSBC
|09:43
|1&1 Drillisch Hold
|HSBC
|09:42
|United Internet Hold
|HSBC
|09:40
|Continental Hold
|HSBC
|09:38
|Prudential Hold
|HSBC
|09:37
|Deutsche Wohnen Reduce
|HSBC
|09:28
|Santander Neutral
|UBS AG
|09:14
|Aurubis (ex Norddeutsche Affinerie add
|Baader Bank