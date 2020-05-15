Trotz Corona-Krise hohes Wachstum und dicke Gewinne: Sieben Tech-Super-Aktien. In der neuen €uro am Sonntag. Jetzt digital lesen.-w-
Sunrise Communications overweight

LONDON (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die britische Investmentbank Barclays hat die Einstufung für Sunrise Communications nach Zahlen auf "Overweight" mit einem Kursziel von 90 Franken belassen. Der Schweizer Telekomkonzern habe im ersten Quartal beeindruckende Zahlen veröffentlicht, schrieb Analyst Simon Coles in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Studie. Der operative Gewinn (Ebitda) der Freenet-Beteiligung habe seine Erwartungen übertroffen./ssc/mis

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 14.05.2020 / 23:45 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 15.05.2020 / 04:00 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

