Sunrise Communications overweight
LONDON (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die britische Investmentbank Barclays hat die Einstufung für Sunrise Communications anlässlich eines Übernahmeangebots von Liberty Global auf "Overweight" mit einem Kursziel von 90 Franken belassen. Der Deal sei strategisch sinnvoll und der Kaufpreis für die Aktionäre des Schweizer Telekom-Unternehmens attraktiv, schrieb Analyst Simon Coles in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie./edh/ajx
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 12.08.2020 / 09:04 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 12.08.2020 / 09:04 / GMT
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
|Zusammenfassung: Sunrise Communications overweight
|Unternehmen:
Sunrise Communications
|Analyst:
Barclays Capital
|Kursziel:
90,00 CHF
|Rating jetzt:
overweight
|Kurs*:
108,90 CHF
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-17,36%
|Rating update:
-
|Kurs aktuell:
-
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
∞%
|Analyst Name::
Simon Coles
|KGV*:
-
Nachrichten zu Sunrise Communications
|ANALYSE-FLASH: Jefferies belässt Sunrise Communications auf 'Hold' (dpa-AFX)
|10:12
|ANALYSE-FLASH: Goldman belässt Sunrise Communications auf 'Buy' (dpa-AFX)
|09:56
|ANALYSE-FLASH: JPMorgan nimmt Sunrise mit 'Overweight' wieder auf (dpa-AFX)
|18.06.20
|Sunrise ernennt Uwe Schiller zum neuen Finanzchef (dpa-AFX)
|06.01.20
|Schweizer Wettbewerbshüter erlaubt UPC-Übernahme durch Sunrise ohne Bedingungen (dpa-AFX)
|26.09.19
|ANALYSE-FLASH: Goldman hebt Ziel für Sunrise auf 82 Franken - 'Neutral' (dpa-AFX)
|26.08.19
|ANALYSE-FLASH: Barclays senkt Sunrise Communications auf 'Equal Weight' (dpa-AFX)
|05.02.19
|ANALYSE-FLASH: Deutsche Bank belässt Sunrise Communications auf 'Hold' (dpa-AFX)
|05.02.19
|mehr
Aktienempfehlungen zu Sunrise Communications
|12:51
|Sunrise Communications overweight
|Barclays Capital
|10:07
|Sunrise Communications Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|09:48
|Sunrise Communications buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|10.08.20
|Sunrise Communications overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|06.08.20
|Sunrise Communications buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|mehr Aktienempfehlungen
|12:51
|Sunrise Communications overweight
|Barclays Capital
|10:07
|Sunrise Communications Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|09:48
|Sunrise Communications buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|10.08.20
|Sunrise Communications overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|06.08.20
|Sunrise Communications buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|mehr Aktienempfehlungen
|12:51
|Sunrise Communications overweight
|Barclays Capital
|09:48
|Sunrise Communications buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|10.08.20
|Sunrise Communications overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|06.08.20
|Sunrise Communications buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|25.06.20
|Sunrise Communications buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|mehr Aktienempfehlungen
|04.10.18
|Sunrise Communications Underweight
|Morgan Stanley
|mehr Aktienempfehlungen
|10:07
|Sunrise Communications Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|29.05.20
|Sunrise Communications Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|20.05.20
|Sunrise Communications Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|15.05.20
|Sunrise Communications Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|14.05.20
|Sunrise Communications Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|mehr Aktienempfehlungen
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Sunrise Communications
|65,15
|0,00%
Aktienempfehlungen
|17:37
|freenet kaufen
|DZ BANK
|17:01
|ASOS overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|16:46
|Salzgitter Halten
|DZ BANK
|16:07
|ASOS Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|16:02
|Evonik kaufen
|DZ BANK
|15:57
|LEONI Verkaufen
|DZ BANK
|14:59
|Just Eat Takeawaycom buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|14:44
|EON Halten
|DZ BANK
|14:34
|Deutsche Post buy
|UBS AG
|14:28
|Vestas Wind Systems A-S Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|14:25
|ASOS Neutral
|UBS AG
|14:14
|Talanx kaufen
|DZ BANK
|13:57
|Zalando Equal-Weight
|Morgan Stanley
|13:46
|Salzgitter Halten
|Norddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
|13:40
|GEA Neutral
|UBS AG
|13:16
|Airbus Verkaufen
|Norddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
|13:16
|Zalando Halten
|DZ BANK
|13:09
|freenet Neutral
|UBS AG
|13:01
|Evonik Halten
|Independent Research GmbH
|12:58
|FUCHS PETROLUB Halten
|Independent Research GmbH
|12:57
|Zalando kaufen
|Independent Research GmbH
|12:52
|EON overweight
|Barclays Capital
|12:52
|ASOS Equal weight
|Barclays Capital
|12:51
|freenet Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|12:51
|Sunrise Communications overweight
|Barclays Capital
|12:51
|GEA overweight
|Barclays Capital
|12:30
|LEONI Reduce
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|12:29
|pbb buy
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|12:23
|HHLA buy
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|12:23
|Brenntag Halten
|Independent Research GmbH
|12:21
|EON buy
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|12:20
|1&1 Drillisch Hold
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|12:19
|United Internet buy
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|12:18
|freenet Hold
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|12:18
|S&T buy
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|12:17
|Bechtle Hold
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|12:17
|HelloFresh Hold
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|12:16
|GEA buy
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|12:16
|JENOPTIK buy
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|12:09
|1&1 Drillisch buy
|Warburg Research
|12:08
|United Internet buy
|Warburg Research
|12:08
|GEA Hold
|Warburg Research
|12:07
|freenet buy
|Warburg Research
|11:48
|Dr Hönle buy
|Warburg Research
|11:47
|Aurubis (ex Norddeutsche Affinerie Hold
|Warburg Research
|11:46
|Jungheinrich buy
|Warburg Research
|11:46
|Zalando buy
|Warburg Research
|11:45
|Salzgitter Reduce
|Baader Bank
|11:44
|GEA Reduce
|Baader Bank
|11:20
|Bechtle Halten
|Independent Research GmbH