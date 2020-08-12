12.08.2020 12:51:28

Sunrise Communications overweight

LONDON (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die britische Investmentbank Barclays hat die Einstufung für Sunrise Communications anlässlich eines Übernahmeangebots von Liberty Global auf "Overweight" mit einem Kursziel von 90 Franken belassen. Der Deal sei strategisch sinnvoll und der Kaufpreis für die Aktionäre des Schweizer Telekom-Unternehmens attraktiv, schrieb Analyst Simon Coles in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie./edh/ajx

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 12.08.2020 / 09:04 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 12.08.2020 / 09:04 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Sunrise Communications overweight
Unternehmen:
Sunrise Communications 		Analyst:
Barclays Capital 		Kursziel:
90,00 CHF
Rating jetzt:
overweight		 Kurs*:
108,90 CHF 		Abst. Kursziel*:
-17,36%
Rating update:
- 		Kurs aktuell:
- 		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
∞%
Analyst Name::
Simon Coles 		KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

12:51 Sunrise Communications overweight Barclays Capital
10:07 Sunrise Communications Hold Jefferies & Company Inc.
09:48 Sunrise Communications buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
10.08.20 Sunrise Communications overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
06.08.20 Sunrise Communications buy Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
Aktien in diesem Artikel

Sunrise Communications 65,15 0,00% Sunrise Communications

