Sunrise Communications overweight
LONDON (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die britische Investmentbank Barclays hat die Einstufung für Sunrise Communications auf "Overweight" mit einem Kursziel von 90 Franken belassen. Die geplante Übernahme des Schweizer Telekom-Unternehmens durch Liberty Global erscheine fair und strategisch sinnvoll, schrieb Analyst Simon Coles in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Studie./edh/bek
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 13.08.2020 / 20:40 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 14.08.2020 / 04:10 / GMT
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
|Zusammenfassung: Sunrise Communications overweight
|Unternehmen:
Sunrise Communications
|Analyst:
Barclays Capital
|Kursziel:
90,00 CHF
|Rating jetzt:
overweight
|Kurs*:
109,00 CHF
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-17,43%
|Rating update:
-
|Kurs aktuell:
-
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
∞%
|Analyst Name::
Simon Coles
|KGV*:
-
