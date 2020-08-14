14.08.2020 11:34:30

Sunrise Communications overweight

LONDON (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die britische Investmentbank Barclays hat die Einstufung für Sunrise Communications auf "Overweight" mit einem Kursziel von 90 Franken belassen. Die geplante Übernahme des Schweizer Telekom-Unternehmens durch Liberty Global erscheine fair und strategisch sinnvoll, schrieb Analyst Simon Coles in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Studie./edh/bek

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 13.08.2020 / 20:40 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 14.08.2020 / 04:10 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Sunrise Communications overweight
Unternehmen:
Sunrise Communications 		Analyst:
Barclays Capital 		Kursziel:
90,00 CHF
Rating jetzt:
overweight		 Kurs*:
109,00 CHF 		Abst. Kursziel*:
-17,43%
Rating update:
- 		Kurs aktuell:
- 		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
∞%
Analyst Name::
Simon Coles 		KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

