LONDON (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die britische Investmentbank Barclays hat das Kursziel für Sunrise Communications von 90 auf 110 Franken angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Overweight" belassen. Er habe sein Kursziel für das Mobilfunkunternehmen nun auf das Niveau des Übernahmeangebots von Liberty erhöht, schrieb Analyst Simon Coles in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Studie./mf/ag
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 27.08.2020 / 23:09 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 28.08.2020 / 00:00 / GMT
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
