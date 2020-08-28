28.08.2020 08:32:16

Sunrise Communications overweight

LONDON (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die britische Investmentbank Barclays hat das Kursziel für Sunrise Communications von 90 auf 110 Franken angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Overweight" belassen. Er habe sein Kursziel für das Mobilfunkunternehmen nun auf das Niveau des Übernahmeangebots von Liberty erhöht, schrieb Analyst Simon Coles in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Studie./mf/ag

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 27.08.2020 / 23:09 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 28.08.2020 / 00:00 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Sunrise Communications overweight
Unternehmen:
Sunrise Communications 		Analyst:
Barclays Capital 		Kursziel:
110,00 CHF
Rating jetzt:
overweight		 Kurs*:
108,90 CHF 		Abst. Kursziel*:
1,01%
Rating update:
- 		Kurs aktuell:
- 		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
∞%
Analyst Name::
Simon Coles 		KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

08:32 Sunrise Communications overweight Barclays Capital
27.08.20 Sunrise Communications Neutral UBS AG
27.08.20 Sunrise Communications Neutral Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
27.08.20 Sunrise Communications Neutral UBS AG
27.08.20 Sunrise Communications Hold Jefferies & Company Inc.
