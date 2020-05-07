NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat die Einstufung für T-Mobile US nach Zahlen auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 123 US-Dollar belassen. Analyst Brett Feldman sprach in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie von soliden Resultaten des Mobilfunkanbieters. Die Prognose des Telekom-Ablegers sei im Rahmen der Erwartungen ausgefallen./tav/la



Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 07.05.2020 / 03:51 / BST

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben



