T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US) buy
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat die Einstufung für T-Mobile US nach Zahlen auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 123 US-Dollar belassen. Analyst Brett Feldman sprach in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie von soliden Resultaten des Mobilfunkanbieters. Die Prognose des Telekom-Ablegers sei im Rahmen der Erwartungen ausgefallen./tav/la
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 07.05.2020 / 03:51 / BST
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
|Zusammenfassung: T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US) buy
|Unternehmen:
T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US)
|Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|Kursziel:
$ 123,00
|Rating jetzt:
buy
|Kurs*:
$ 92,86
|Abst. Kursziel*:
32,46%
|Rating update:
-
|Kurs aktuell:
$ 92,80
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
32,54%
|Analyst Name::
Brett Feldman
|KGV*:
-
Nachrichten zu T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US)
|ROUNDUP 2: Telekom-Tochter T-Mobile schließt Fusion mit US-Rivalen Sprint ab (dpa-AFX)
|01.04.20
|ROUNDUP: Telekom-Tochter T-Mobile schließt Fusion mit US-Rivalen Sprint ab (dpa-AFX)
|01.04.20
|ANALYSE-FLASH: Bernstein belässt T-Mobile US auf 'Outperform' - Ziel 104 Dollar (dpa-AFX)
|11.02.20
|ANALYSE-FLASH: HSBC senkt T-Mobile US auf 'Hold' - Ziel 86 Dollar (dpa-AFX)
|14.11.19
|ANALYSE-FLASH: Bernstein startet T-Mobile US mit 'Outperform' - Ziel 103 Dollar (dpa-AFX)
|16.10.19
|ANALYSE-FLASH: Barclays senkt Ziel für T-Mobile US auf 88 Dollar - 'Overweight' (dpa-AFX)
|14.10.19
|ANALYSE-FLASH: Barclays hebt Ziel für T-Mobile US auf 93 Dollar - 'Overweight' (dpa-AFX)
|29.07.19
|Spionage-Vorwurf: Huawei plädiert vor US-Gericht auf nicht schuldig (dpa-AFX)
|28.02.19
|mehr
Aktienempfehlungen zu T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US)
|15:26
|T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|15:05
|T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|17.04.20
|T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|02.04.20
|T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|17.03.20
|T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US Hold
|HSBC
|mehr Aktienempfehlungen
|15:26
|T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|15:05
|T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|17.04.20
|T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|02.04.20
|T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|17.03.20
|T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US Hold
|HSBC
|mehr Aktienempfehlungen
|15:26
|T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|15:05
|T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|17.04.20
|T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|02.04.20
|T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|16.03.20
|T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|mehr Aktienempfehlungen
|17.03.20
|T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US Hold
|HSBC
|12.02.20
|T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US Hold
|HSBC
|18.11.19
|T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US Hold
|HSBC
|14.11.19
|T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US Hold
|HSBC
|02.08.18
|T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US Neutral
|Nomura
|mehr Aktienempfehlungen
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US)
|82,45
|0,17%
Aktienempfehlungen
|15:30
|Uniper Underperform
|Bernstein Research
|15:27
|NORMA Group kaufen
|DZ BANK
|15:26
|T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|15:25
|Linde market-perform
|Bernstein Research
|15:24
|Fresenius Medical Care kaufen
|DZ BANK
|15:20
|Wirecard buy
|Baader Bank
|15:19
|Zalando Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|15:15
|Siemens Healthineers Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|15:05
|T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|14:54
|AB InBev SA-NV (Anheuser-Busch InBev Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|14:35
|Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Halten
|DZ BANK
|14:33
|Sixt buy
|Baader Bank
|14:32
|AIXTRON Verkaufen
|Independent Research GmbH
|14:31
|Zalando Halten
|Independent Research GmbH
|14:31
|DEUTZ buy
|Baader Bank
|14:30
|BMW Halten
|Independent Research GmbH
|14:29
|CompuGroup Medical add
|Baader Bank
|14:28
|Brenntag buy
|Baader Bank
|14:27
|Zalando buy
|Baader Bank
|14:26
|Evonik buy
|Baader Bank
|14:24
|PUMA add
|Baader Bank
|14:23
|Vossloh kaufen
|Independent Research GmbH
|14:22
|Vonovia kaufen
|Independent Research GmbH
|14:22
|Infineon Kauf
|Independent Research GmbH
|14:21
|SGL Carbon Sell
|Baader Bank
|14:11
|PUMA Verkaufen
|DZ BANK
|14:10
|PUMA overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|14:09
|Brenntag overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|14:09
|Continental Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|14:09
|Telefonica Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|14:08
|Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|14:08
|Evonik overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|14:06
|Continental Halten
|Norddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
|14:05
|Brenntag Halten
|Norddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
|14:04
|Richemont Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|14:04
|LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|14:03
|Kering Conviction Buy List
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|14:03
|HUGO BOSS Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|14:01
|International Consolidated Airlines Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|13:58
|Telefonica Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|13:57
|Uniper Reduce
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|13:56
|AB InBev SA-NV (Anheuser-Busch InBev Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|13:55
|Zalando Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|13:55
|Uniper Underperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|13:54
|PUMA Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|13:53
|GEA Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|13:52
|Continental Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|13:51
|Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|13:48
|easyJet Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|13:48
|Ahold Delhaize (Ahold buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.