07.05.2020 15:05:59

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat die Einstufung für T-Mobile US nach Zahlen auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 123 US-Dollar belassen. Analyst Brett Feldman sprach in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie von soliden Resultaten des Mobilfunkanbieters. Die Prognose des Telekom-Ablegers sei im Rahmen der Erwartungen ausgefallen./tav/la

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 07.05.2020 / 03:51 / BST
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Unternehmen:
T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US) 		Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc. 		Kursziel:
$ 123,00
Rating jetzt:
buy		 Kurs*:
$ 92,86 		Abst. Kursziel*:
32,46%
Rating update:
- 		Kurs aktuell:
$ 92,80 		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
32,54%
Analyst Name::
Brett Feldman 		KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US) 82,45 0,17% T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US)

