NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat die Einstufung für T-Mobile US nach einem Management-Call imt dem Mobilfunker auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 123 US-Dollar belassen. Seine Einschätzung habe sich bestätigt, dass das Unternehmen die operative Gewinnmarge noch deutlich steigern könne und gut aufgestellt sei, um bei 5G eine führende Rolle zu übernehmen, schrieb Analyst Brett Feldman in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Studie. Zudem des das Potenzial für den freien Mittelzufluss (Free Cashflow) hoch./mis/ag
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 21.05.2020 / 22:13 / BST
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
|Zusammenfassung: T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US) buy
|Unternehmen:
T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US)
|Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|Kursziel:
$ 123,00
|Rating jetzt:
buy
|Kurs*:
$ 94,39
|Abst. Kursziel*:
30,31%
|Rating update:
-
|Kurs aktuell:
$ 94,39
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
30,31%
|Analyst Name::
Brett Feldman
|KGV*:
-
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US)
|85,76
|-3,59%
