T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US) buy
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat die Einstufung für T-Mobile US auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 135 US-Dollar belassen. Das Mobilfunkunternehmen sei im Rahmen einer Goldman-Konferenz zuversichtlich für seine Synergieziele geblieben, schrieb Analyst Brett Feldman in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie. Zudem habe das Unternehmen weitere positive Aussagen zur künftigen Geschäftsentwicklung gemacht./mf/ajx
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 16.09.2020 / 14:19 / BST Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Zusammenfassung: T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US) buy
Unternehmen:
T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US)
Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Kursziel:
$ 135,00
Rating jetzt:
buy
|Kurs*:
$ 113,76
|Abst. Kursziel*:
18,67%
|Rating update:
-
|Kurs aktuell:
$ 113,76
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
18,67%
Analyst Name::
Brett Feldman
|KGV*:
-
