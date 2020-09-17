17.09.2020 11:41:12

T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US) buy

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat die Einstufung für T-Mobile US auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 135 US-Dollar belassen. Das Mobilfunkunternehmen sei im Rahmen einer Goldman-Konferenz zuversichtlich für seine Synergieziele geblieben, schrieb Analyst Brett Feldman in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie. Zudem habe das Unternehmen weitere positive Aussagen zur künftigen Geschäftsentwicklung gemacht./mf/ajx

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 16.09.2020 / 14:19 / BST Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US) buy
Unternehmen:
T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US) 		Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc. 		Kursziel:
$ 135,00
Rating jetzt:
buy		 Kurs*:
$ 113,76 		Abst. Kursziel*:
18,67%
Rating update:
- 		Kurs aktuell:
$ 113,76 		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
18,67%
Analyst Name::
Brett Feldman 		KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

11:41 T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
