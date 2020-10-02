T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US) buy
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat die Einstufung für T-Mobile US auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 135 US-Dollar belassen. Gespräche mit Investoren hätten zuletzt gezeigt, dass diese nur verhalten auf den US-Mobilfunksektor blickten, schrieb Analyst Brett Feldman in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Studie. Die US-Tochter der Deutschen Telekom bleibe aber eine der attraktivsten Wachstumsaktien in diesem Branche./tih/he
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 02.10.2020 / 02:05 / EDT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
|Zusammenfassung: T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US) buy
|Unternehmen:
T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US)
|Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|Kursziel:
$ 135,00
|Rating jetzt:
buy
|Kurs*:
$ 114,18
|Abst. Kursziel*:
18,23%
|Rating update:
-
|Kurs aktuell:
$ 113,53
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
18,91%
|Analyst Name::
Brett Feldman
|KGV*:
-
Aktienempfehlungen zu T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US)
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US)
|97,48
|-0,23%
