02.10.2020 16:41:53

T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US) buy

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat die Einstufung für T-Mobile US auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 135 US-Dollar belassen. Gespräche mit Investoren hätten zuletzt gezeigt, dass diese nur verhalten auf den US-Mobilfunksektor blickten, schrieb Analyst Brett Feldman in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Studie. Die US-Tochter der Deutschen Telekom bleibe aber eine der attraktivsten Wachstumsaktien in diesem Branche./tih/he

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 02.10.2020 / 02:05 / EDT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US) buy
Unternehmen:
T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US) 		Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc. 		Kursziel:
$ 135,00
Rating jetzt:
buy		 Kurs*:
$ 114,18 		Abst. Kursziel*:
18,23%
Rating update:
- 		Kurs aktuell:
$ 113,53 		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
18,91%
Analyst Name::
Brett Feldman 		KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Nachrichten zu T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US)

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen

Aktienempfehlungen zu T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US)

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
16:41 T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
21.09.20 T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
17.09.20 T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
07.08.20 T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US Sector Perform RBC Capital Markets
07.08.20 T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
mehr Aktienempfehlungen

Aktien in diesem Artikel

T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US) 97,48 -0,23% T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US)

Aktienempfehlungen

18:21 Jungheinrich kaufen DZ BANK
18:21 Renault overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
17:01 Software buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
16:51 Walmart Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
16:42 VINCI overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
16:42 ExxonMobil Sell Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
16:41 T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
16:24 Tesla Underperform RBC Capital Markets
14:05 STMicroelectronics buy Kepler Cheuvreux
14:05 Ahold Delhaize (Ahold buy Kepler Cheuvreux
14:05 Fielmann buy Kepler Cheuvreux
14:05 Covestro kaufen DZ BANK
13:06 VINCI buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
13:02 BNP Paribas overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
13:02 Intesa Sanpaolo overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
12:55 Philips buy UBS AG
12:55 Rolls-Royce Neutral UBS AG
12:46 UniCredit Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
12:44 Ryanair buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
12:42 VINCI Outperform RBC Capital Markets
12:38 Vodafone Group overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
12:26 Kering buy UBS AG
12:25 LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton buy UBS AG
12:22 Deutsche Bank Verkaufen Independent Research GmbH
12:12 Siemens buy UBS AG
11:31 Beiersdorf Halten DZ BANK
11:30 Bayer Halten Independent Research GmbH
10:55 Siemens Energy buy UBS AG
10:38 LANXESS buy Warburg Research
10:32 1&1 Drillisch buy Warburg Research
09:52 United Internet buy Warburg Research
09:00 DEUTZ buy Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
08:28 Rolls-Royce Underweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
08:26 CRH overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
08:26 MorphoSys Equal weight Barclays Capital
08:12 HELLA GmbH & buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
08:11 Valeo SA Underperform Jefferies & Company Inc.
08:11 Schaeffler Hold Jefferies & Company Inc.
07:49 Continental buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
07:34 Rolls-Royce buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
07:26 DWS Group GmbH & Outperform Credit Suisse Group
07:22 Gerresheimer buy Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
07:22 Allianz buy Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
07:09 Brenntag Outperform Credit Suisse Group
07:08 STMicroelectronics Outperform Credit Suisse Group
07:01 WACKER CHEMIE Outperform Credit Suisse Group
06:55 KION GROUP Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
06:54 RWE Outperform Credit Suisse Group
01.10.20 Shel b buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
01.10.20 Eni buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
App Store Play Store
© 2020 Börse-Online. All Rights Reserved
App Store Play Store