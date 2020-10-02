NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat die Einstufung für T-Mobile US auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 135 US-Dollar belassen. Gespräche mit Investoren hätten zuletzt gezeigt, dass diese nur verhalten auf den US-Mobilfunksektor blickten, schrieb Analyst Brett Feldman in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Studie. Die US-Tochter der Deutschen Telekom bleibe aber eine der attraktivsten Wachstumsaktien in diesem Branche./tih/he



Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 02.10.2020 / 02:05 / EDT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben



Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.