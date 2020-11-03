03.11.2020 10:16:05

T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US) buy

ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat das Kursziel für T-Mobile US von 120 auf 140 US-Dollar angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Buy" belassen. Analyst John Hodulik stockte seine Ergebnisschätzungen für die Telekom-Tochter in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Studie auf. Er lobte das Kostenmanagement und die Synergieschöpfung./ag/tih

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 03.11.2020 / 04:33 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 03.11.2020 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US) buy
Unternehmen:
T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US) 		Analyst:
UBS AG 		Kursziel:
$ 140,00
Rating jetzt:
buy		 Kurs*:
$ 110,39 		Abst. Kursziel*:
26,82%
Rating update:
- 		Kurs aktuell:
$ 110,39 		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
26,82%
Analyst Name::
John Hodulik 		KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

