ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat das Kursziel für T-Mobile US von 120 auf 140 US-Dollar angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Buy" belassen. Analyst John Hodulik stockte seine Ergebnisschätzungen für die Telekom-Tochter in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Studie auf. Er lobte das Kostenmanagement und die Synergieschöpfung./ag/tih



Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 03.11.2020 / 04:33 / GMT

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 03.11.2020 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben



Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.