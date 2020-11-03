T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US) buy
ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat das Kursziel für T-Mobile US von 120 auf 140 US-Dollar angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Buy" belassen. Analyst John Hodulik stockte seine Ergebnisschätzungen für die Telekom-Tochter in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Studie auf. Er lobte das Kostenmanagement und die Synergieschöpfung./ag/tih
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 03.11.2020 / 04:33 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 03.11.2020 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
|Zusammenfassung: T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US) buy
|Unternehmen:
T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US)
|Analyst:
UBS AG
|Kursziel:
$ 140,00
|Rating jetzt:
buy
|Kurs*:
$ 110,39
|Abst. Kursziel*:
26,82%
|Rating update:
-
|Kurs aktuell:
$ 110,39
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
26,82%
|Analyst Name::
John Hodulik
|KGV*:
-
Nachrichten zu T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US)
|ANALYSE-FLASH: Credit Suisse startet T-Mobile US mit 'Outperform' (dpa-AFX)
|02.11.20
|ANALYSE-FLASH: RBC senkt T-Mobile US auf 'Sector Perform' - Ziel 110 Dollar (dpa-AFX)
|29.07.20
|Softbank will T-Mobile-US-Anteile für 20 Mrd Dollar verkaufen (Börse Online)
|19.05.20
|ROUNDUP 2: Telekom-Tochter T-Mobile schließt Fusion mit US-Rivalen Sprint ab (dpa-AFX)
|01.04.20
|ROUNDUP: Telekom-Tochter T-Mobile schließt Fusion mit US-Rivalen Sprint ab (dpa-AFX)
|01.04.20
|ANALYSE-FLASH: Bernstein belässt T-Mobile US auf 'Outperform' - Ziel 104 Dollar (dpa-AFX)
|11.02.20
|ANALYSE-FLASH: HSBC senkt T-Mobile US auf 'Hold' - Ziel 86 Dollar (dpa-AFX)
|14.11.19
|ANALYSE-FLASH: Bernstein startet T-Mobile US mit 'Outperform' - Ziel 103 Dollar (dpa-AFX)
|16.10.19
|mehr
Aktienempfehlungen zu T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US)
|10:16
|T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US buy
|UBS AG
|02.11.20
|T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|14.10.20
|T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|02.10.20
|T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|21.09.20
|T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|07.08.20
|T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|29.07.20
|T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|17.03.20
|T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US Hold
|HSBC
|12.02.20
|T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US Hold
|HSBC
|18.11.19
|T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US Hold
|HSBC
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US)
|94,48
|-0,07%
