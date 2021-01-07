T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US) buy
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat das Kursziel für T-Mobile US nach vorläufigen Quartalszahlen von 145 auf 154 US-Dollar angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Buy" belassen. Die US-Mobilfunktochter der Deutschen Telekom habe einmal mehr die Erwartungen übertroffen, schrieb Analyst Brett Feldman in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie. Der Experte erhöhte seine Umsatz- und Ergebnisprognosen (EPS) für 2021 und 2022./edh/tih
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 06.01.2021 / 19:46 / EST
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
|Zusammenfassung: T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US) buy
|Unternehmen:
T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US)
|Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|Kursziel:
$ 154,00
|Rating jetzt:
buy
|Kurs*:
$ 133,83
|Abst. Kursziel*:
15,07%
|Rating update:
-
|Kurs aktuell:
-
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
∞%
|Analyst Name::
Brett Feldman
|KGV*:
-
Aktienempfehlungen zu T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US)
|15:03
|T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|11:13
|T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|08.12.20
|T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|19.11.20
|T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|12.11.20
|T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|mehr Aktienempfehlungen
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US)
|109,28
|2,67%
