07.01.2021 15:03:25

T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US) buy

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat das Kursziel für T-Mobile US nach vorläufigen Quartalszahlen von 145 auf 154 US-Dollar angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Buy" belassen. Die US-Mobilfunktochter der Deutschen Telekom habe einmal mehr die Erwartungen übertroffen, schrieb Analyst Brett Feldman in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie. Der Experte erhöhte seine Umsatz- und Ergebnisprognosen (EPS) für 2021 und 2022./edh/tih

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 06.01.2021 / 19:46 / EST
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US) buy
Unternehmen:
T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US) 		Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc. 		Kursziel:
$ 154,00
Rating jetzt:
buy		 Kurs*:
$ 133,83 		Abst. Kursziel*:
15,07%
Rating update:
- 		Kurs aktuell:
- 		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
∞%
Analyst Name::
Brett Feldman 		KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

