NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat das Kursziel für T-Mobile US nach vorläufigen Quartalszahlen von 145 auf 154 US-Dollar angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Buy" belassen. Die US-Mobilfunktochter der Deutschen Telekom habe einmal mehr die Erwartungen übertroffen, schrieb Analyst Brett Feldman in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie. Der Experte erhöhte seine Umsatz- und Ergebnisprognosen (EPS) für 2021 und 2022./edh/tih



Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 06.01.2021

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben



