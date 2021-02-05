NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat die Einstufung für T-Mobile US nach Zahlen auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 154 US-Dollar belassen. Das vierte Quartal des Mobilfunkunternehmens sei solide verlaufen und alle wesentlichen Finanzkennzahlen hätten die Erwartungen übertroffen, schrieb Analyst Brett Feldman in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Studie. Der Ausblick auf 2021 erscheine konservativ./ck/tih



Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 05.02.2021 / 01:16 / EST

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben



