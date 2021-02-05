05.02.2021 16:25:35

ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die schweizerische Großbank UBS hat das Kursziel für T-Mobile US von 140 auf 150 US-Dollar angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Buy" belassen. Die US-Tochter der Deutschen Telekom habe mit ihrem operativen Ergebnis (Ebitda) die Erwartungen übertroffen, schrieb Analyst John Hodulik in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Studie. Der diesbezügliche Ausblick auf 2021 komme zwar nicht ganz an diese heran, als positive Überraschung werte er aber das Ziel für den Free Cashflow./tih/he

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 05.02.2021 / 04:44 / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 05.02.2021 / 04:44 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US) 105,36 -2,98% T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US)

