 T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US buy von Goldman Sachs Group Inc. - 12.04.21 - BÖRSE ONLINE
12.04.2021 15:34:21

T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US) buy

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat das Kursziel für T-Mobile US vor den Quartalszahlen der US-Telekomdienstleister von 154 auf 160 US-Dollar angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Buy" belassen. Analyst Brett Feldman rechnet laut einer am Montag vorliegenden Studie damit, dass die Zahl der Neukunden mit Vertragshandys branchenweit die vor-Corona-Niveaus übersteigen sollte. Die Aktie der Deutsche-Telekom-Tochter T-Mobile US bleibe eine seiner favorisierten Wachstumswerte unter den großen Anbietern in den USA./ck/fba

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 12.04.2021 / 01:17 / EDT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US) buy
Unternehmen:
T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US) 		Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc. 		Kursziel:
$ 160,00
Rating jetzt:
buy		 Kurs*:
$ 130,02 		Abst. Kursziel*:
23,06%
Rating update:
- 		Kurs aktuell:
- 		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
∞%
Analyst Name::
Brett Feldman 		KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

15:34 T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
12.03.21 T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US buy UBS AG
12.03.21 T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US Sector Perform RBC Capital Markets
12.03.21 T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US Outperform Credit Suisse Group
12.03.21 T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Aktien in diesem Artikel

T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US) 107,88 -0,95% T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US)

