NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat das Kursziel für T-Mobile US vor den Quartalszahlen der US-Telekomdienstleister von 154 auf 160 US-Dollar angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Buy" belassen. Analyst Brett Feldman rechnet laut einer am Montag vorliegenden Studie damit, dass die Zahl der Neukunden mit Vertragshandys branchenweit die vor-Corona-Niveaus übersteigen sollte. Die Aktie der Deutsche-Telekom-Tochter T-Mobile US bleibe eine seiner favorisierten Wachstumswerte unter den großen Anbietern in den USA./ck/fba
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 12.04.2021 / 01:17 / EDT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
|Unternehmen:
T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US)
|Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|Kursziel:
$ 160,00
|Rating jetzt:
buy
|Kurs*:
$ 130,02
|Abst. Kursziel*:
23,06%
|Rating update:
-
|Kurs aktuell:
-
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
∞%
|Analyst Name::
Brett Feldman
|KGV*:
-
Aktienempfehlungen zu T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US)
|15:34
|T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|12.03.21
|T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US buy
|UBS AG
|12.03.21
|T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|12.03.21
|T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|12.03.21
|T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|mehr Aktienempfehlungen
