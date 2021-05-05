05.05.2021 15:31:20

T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US) buy

ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die schweizerische Großbank UBS hat das Kursziel für T-Mobile US von 162 auf 170 US-Dollar angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Buy" belassen. Die Zahlen der US-Tochter der Deutschen Telekom hätten die Erwartungen übertroffen, schrieb Analyst John Hodulik in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie. In der Folge davon sei der Ergebnisausblick angehoben worden./tih/he

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 05.05.2021 / 03:20 / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 05.05.2021 / 03:20 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US) buy
Unternehmen:
T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US) 		Analyst:
UBS AG 		Kursziel:
$ 170,00
Rating jetzt:
buy		 Kurs*:
$ 132,81 		Abst. Kursziel*:
28,00%
Rating update:
- 		Kurs aktuell:
- 		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
∞%
Analyst Name::
John Hodulik 		KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Aktien in diesem Artikel

T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US) 111,92 4,85% T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US)

