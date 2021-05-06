06.05.2021 11:23:37

T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US) kaufen

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Morgan Stanley hat das Kursziel für T-Mobile US nach Quartalszahlen von 143 auf 146 US-Dollar angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Overweight" belassen. Die Mobilfunktochter der Deutschen Telekom habe einen starken Jahresstart hingelegt, schrieb Analyst Simon Flannery in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie. Da dürfte aber noch mehr kommen, glaubt der Experte und verwies auf den als konservativ angesehenen Jahresausblick./edh/ag

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 06.05.2021 / 04:01 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US) kaufen
Unternehmen:
T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US) 		Analyst:
Morgan Stanley 		Kursziel:
$ 146,00
Rating jetzt:
kaufen		 Kurs*:
$ 134,13 		Abst. Kursziel*:
8,85%
Rating update:
- 		Kurs aktuell:
- 		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
∞%
Analyst Name::
Simon Flannery 		KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Aktien in diesem Artikel

T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US) 110,94 -0,88% T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US)

