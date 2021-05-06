T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US) kaufen
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Morgan Stanley hat das Kursziel für T-Mobile US nach Quartalszahlen von 143 auf 146 US-Dollar angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Overweight" belassen. Die Mobilfunktochter der Deutschen Telekom habe einen starken Jahresstart hingelegt, schrieb Analyst Simon Flannery in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie. Da dürfte aber noch mehr kommen, glaubt der Experte und verwies auf den als konservativ angesehenen Jahresausblick./edh/ag
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 06.05.2021 / 04:01 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
|Zusammenfassung: T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US) kaufen
|Unternehmen:
T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US)
|Analyst:
Morgan Stanley
|Kursziel:
$ 146,00
|Rating jetzt:
kaufen
|Kurs*:
$ 134,13
|Abst. Kursziel*:
8,85%
|Rating update:
-
|Kurs aktuell:
-
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
∞%
|Analyst Name::
Simon Flannery
|KGV*:
-
Aktienempfehlungen zu T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US)
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US)
|110,94
|-0,88%
