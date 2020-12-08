08.12.2020 14:17:40

T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US) Outperform

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das US-Analysehaus Bernstein Research hat das Kursziel für T-Mobile US von 157 auf 172 US-Dollar angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Outperform" belassen. Mit erhöhten Schätzungen und einem höheren Kursziel trage er den Effizienzchancen durch die Fusion mit Sprint Rechnung, schrieb Analyst Peter Supino in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Studie./tih/ag

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 08.12.2020 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / UTC
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 08.12.2020 / 07:16 / UTC

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US) Outperform
Unternehmen:
T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US) 		Analyst:
Bernstein Research 		Kursziel:
$ 172,00
Rating jetzt:
Outperform		 Kurs*:
$ 132,96 		Abst. Kursziel*:
29,36%
Rating update:
- 		Kurs aktuell:
$ 132,98 		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
29,34%
Analyst Name::
Peter Supino 		KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

14:17 T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US Outperform Bernstein Research
19.11.20 T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
12.11.20 T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US Sector Perform RBC Capital Markets
06.11.20 T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US overweight Barclays Capital
06.11.20 T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Aktien in diesem Artikel

T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US) 109,72 0,00% T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US)

