T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US) Outperform
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das US-Analysehaus Bernstein Research hat das Kursziel für T-Mobile US von 157 auf 172 US-Dollar angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Outperform" belassen. Mit erhöhten Schätzungen und einem höheren Kursziel trage er den Effizienzchancen durch die Fusion mit Sprint Rechnung, schrieb Analyst Peter Supino in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Studie./tih/ag
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 08.12.2020 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / UTC
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 08.12.2020 / 07:16 / UTC
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
|Zusammenfassung: T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US) Outperform
|Unternehmen:
T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US)
|Analyst:
Bernstein Research
|Kursziel:
$ 172,00
|Rating jetzt:
Outperform
|Kurs*:
$ 132,96
|Abst. Kursziel*:
29,36%
|Rating update:
-
|Kurs aktuell:
$ 132,98
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
29,34%
|Analyst Name::
Peter Supino
|KGV*:
-
Nachrichten zu T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US)
|ANALYSE-FLASH: Barclays hebt Ziel für T-Mobile US auf 147 Dollar - 'Overweight' (dpa-AFX)
|06.11.20
|ANALYSE-FLASH: Credit Suisse startet T-Mobile US mit 'Outperform' (dpa-AFX)
|02.11.20
|ANALYSE-FLASH: RBC senkt T-Mobile US auf 'Sector Perform' - Ziel 110 Dollar (dpa-AFX)
|29.07.20
|Softbank will T-Mobile-US-Anteile für 20 Mrd Dollar verkaufen (Börse Online)
|19.05.20
|ROUNDUP 2: Telekom-Tochter T-Mobile schließt Fusion mit US-Rivalen Sprint ab (dpa-AFX)
|01.04.20
|ROUNDUP: Telekom-Tochter T-Mobile schließt Fusion mit US-Rivalen Sprint ab (dpa-AFX)
|01.04.20
|ANALYSE-FLASH: Bernstein belässt T-Mobile US auf 'Outperform' - Ziel 104 Dollar (dpa-AFX)
|11.02.20
|ANALYSE-FLASH: HSBC senkt T-Mobile US auf 'Hold' - Ziel 86 Dollar (dpa-AFX)
|14.11.19
|mehr
Aktienempfehlungen zu T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US)
|14:17
|T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|19.11.20
|T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|12.11.20
|T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|06.11.20
|T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US overweight
|Barclays Capital
|06.11.20
|T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|mehr Aktienempfehlungen
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US)
|109,72
|0,00%
