ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Bank Credit Suisse hat die Einstufung für T-Mobile US nach Quartalszahlen auf "Outperform" mit einem Kursziel von 165 US-Dollar belassen. Die Kennziffern der Telekom- Mobilfunktochter seien wieder einmal deutlich besser als erwartet ausgefallen, schrieb Analyst Douglas Mitchelson in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie./edh/ag



