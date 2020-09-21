21.09.2020 06:56:51

T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US) overweight

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat T-Mobile US auf "Overweight" mit einem Kursziel von 140 US-Dollar belassen. Laut einer am Montag vorliegenden Studie steht die Aktie des Mobilfunkkonzern zudem auf der "Analyst Focus List" von JPMorgan. Analyst Philip Cusick hob seine Schätzungen an und trug damit den Branchentrends sowie den Aussagen des Managements auf den jüngsten Branchenkonferenzen Rechnung. Die Unternehmensziele für das zweite Halbjahr hätten Luft nach oben. Cusick setzt auf eine gute Umsetzung des Zusammenschlusses mit dem übernommenen Konkurrenten Sprint./gl/zb

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 20.09.2020 / 22:11 / BST Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 21.09.2020 / 00:15 / BST


Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Unternehmen:
T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US) 		Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co. 		Kursziel:
$ 140,00
Rating jetzt:
overweight		 Kurs*:
$ 110,72 		Abst. Kursziel*:
26,45%
Rating update:
- 		Kurs aktuell:
$ 110,72 		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
26,45%
Analyst Name::
Philip Cusick 		KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

