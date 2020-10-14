T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US) overweight
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat T-Mobile US auf "Overweight" belassen. Die US-Mobilfunktochter der Deutschen Telekom habe aggressivere Promotion-Angebote für Apples neue iPhones als Konkurrent Verizon, schrieb Analyst Philip Cusick in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie. AT&T habe allerdings immer noch die günstigsten Angebote./gl/he
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 14.10.2020 / 11:50 / EDT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 14.10.2020 / 11:51 / EDT
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
|Zusammenfassung: T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US) overweight
|Unternehmen:
T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US)
|Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|Kursziel:
-
|Rating jetzt:
overweight
|Kurs*:
$ 116,67
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-
|Rating update:
-
|Kurs aktuell:
$ 116,67
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
|Analyst Name::
Philip Cusick
|KGV*:
-
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US)
|101,30
|-4,34%
