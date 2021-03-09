09.03.2021 13:20:47

T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US) overweight

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für T-Mobile US vor dem Analystentag des Mobilfunkanbieters auf "Overweight" mit einem Kursziel von 150 US-Dollar belassen. Die Telekom-Tochter dürfte ihre Synergieerwartungen für die Sprint-Fusion von bislang 6 Milliarden auf 9 Milliarden US-Dollar erhöhen, schrieb Analyst Philip Cusick in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Studie./edh/gl

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 08.03.2021 / 12:52 / EST Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 08.03.2021 / 12:55 / EST

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

