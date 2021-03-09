T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US) overweight
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für T-Mobile US vor dem Analystentag des Mobilfunkanbieters auf "Overweight" mit einem Kursziel von 150 US-Dollar belassen. Die Telekom-Tochter dürfte ihre Synergieerwartungen für die Sprint-Fusion von bislang 6 Milliarden auf 9 Milliarden US-Dollar erhöhen, schrieb Analyst Philip Cusick in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Studie./edh/gl
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 08.03.2021 / 12:52 / EST Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 08.03.2021 / 12:55 / EST
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
|Zusammenfassung: T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US) overweight
|Unternehmen:
T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US)
|Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|Kursziel:
$ 150,00
|Rating jetzt:
overweight
|Kurs*:
$ 128,28
|Abst. Kursziel*:
16,93%
|Rating update:
-
|Kurs aktuell:
-
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
∞%
|Analyst Name::
Philip Cusick
|KGV*:
-
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US)
|107,50
|0,21%
