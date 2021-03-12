T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US) overweight
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat T-Mobile US nach einer Veranstaltung für Analysten auf "Overweight" mit einem Kursziel von 150 US-Dollar belassen. Die Aktie steht zudem auf der "Analyst Focus List" von JPMorgan. Die US-Mobilfunktochter der Deutschen Telekom habe ihre Schätzungen für den längerfristigen Umsatz und das operative Ergebnis (Ebitda) angehoben und beide Kennziffern lägen deutlich über seinen bisherigen Erwartungen, schrieb Analyst Philip Cusick in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Studie. Er habe daher seine Schätzungen erhöht, aber nicht im selben Maße, da er mit zunehmendem Wettbewerb rechne./ck/zb
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 11.03.2021 / 23:37 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 11.03.2021 / 23:47 / GMT
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
|Zusammenfassung: T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US) overweight
|Unternehmen:
T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US)
|Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|Kursziel:
$ 150,00
|Rating jetzt:
overweight
|Kurs*:
$ 127,27
|Abst. Kursziel*:
17,86%
|Rating update:
-
|Kurs aktuell:
-
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
∞%
|Analyst Name::
Philip Cusick
|KGV*:
-
Aktienempfehlungen zu T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US)
|08:14
|T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|07:35
|T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|09.03.21
|T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|05.02.21
|T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|05.02.21
|T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US buy
|UBS AG
|mehr Aktienempfehlungen
