12.03.2021 07:35:52

T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US) overweight

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat T-Mobile US nach einer Veranstaltung für Analysten auf "Overweight" mit einem Kursziel von 150 US-Dollar belassen. Die Aktie steht zudem auf der "Analyst Focus List" von JPMorgan. Die US-Mobilfunktochter der Deutschen Telekom habe ihre Schätzungen für den längerfristigen Umsatz und das operative Ergebnis (Ebitda) angehoben und beide Kennziffern lägen deutlich über seinen bisherigen Erwartungen, schrieb Analyst Philip Cusick in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Studie. Er habe daher seine Schätzungen erhöht, aber nicht im selben Maße, da er mit zunehmendem Wettbewerb rechne./ck/zb

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 11.03.2021 / 23:37 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 11.03.2021 / 23:47 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US) overweight
Unternehmen:
T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US) 		Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co. 		Kursziel:
$ 150,00
Rating jetzt:
overweight		 Kurs*:
$ 127,27 		Abst. Kursziel*:
17,86%
Rating update:
- 		Kurs aktuell:
- 		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
∞%
Analyst Name::
Philip Cusick 		KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Nachrichten zu T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US)

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen

Aktienempfehlungen zu T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US)

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
08:14 T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US Outperform Credit Suisse Group
07:35 T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
09.03.21 T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
05.02.21 T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US Outperform Credit Suisse Group
05.02.21 T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US buy UBS AG
mehr Aktienempfehlungen

Aktien in diesem Artikel

T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US) 106,04 -1,78% T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US)

Aktienempfehlungen

09:29 DEUTZ Hold Warburg Research
09:22 Renault Neutral Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
09:21 Brenntag Hold Warburg Research
09:12 Prudential Outperform Credit Suisse Group
09:09 VINCI overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
09:02 LANXESS Neutral Credit Suisse Group
08:14 T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US Outperform Credit Suisse Group
08:08 JCDecaux Equal weight Barclays Capital
08:07 MTU Aero Engines Equal weight Barclays Capital
08:05 WPP 2012 Underperform Credit Suisse Group
07:55 Swiss Re overweight Barclays Capital
07:54 Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft overweight Barclays Capital
07:52 Hannover Rück Underweight Barclays Capital
07:46 STMicroelectronics overweight Barclays Capital
07:43 ams Underweight Barclays Capital
07:35 T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
07:25 freenet overweight Barclays Capital
07:20 Südzucker Equal weight Barclays Capital
07:14 Bayer Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
07:11 TRATON overweight Barclays Capital
07:11 Renault Underweight Barclays Capital
07:09 Porsche overweight Barclays Capital
07:08 Volkswagen (VW) vz overweight Barclays Capital
07:08 Daimler overweight Barclays Capital
07:07 BMW Equal weight Barclays Capital
06:54 Barclays buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
06:53 Credit Suisse (CS Neutral Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
06:52 Inditex Hold Jefferies & Company Inc.
11.03.21 adidas Neutral Credit Suisse Group
11.03.21 HUGO BOSS Neutral Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
11.03.21 Bayer buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
11.03.21 HUGO BOSS Hold Jefferies & Company Inc.
11.03.21 HUGO BOSS Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
11.03.21 K+S Halten Norddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
11.03.21 Hannover Rück kaufen DZ BANK
11.03.21 Continental Sector Perform RBC Capital Markets
11.03.21 HSBC Underweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
11.03.21 WPP 2012 overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
11.03.21 LEG Immobilien overweight Morgan Stanley
11.03.21 Apple overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
11.03.21 General Electric buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
11.03.21 Hannover Rück Underweight Barclays Capital
11.03.21 JCDecaux Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
11.03.21 Oracle Outperform Bernstein Research
11.03.21 LANXESS Equal weight Barclays Capital
11.03.21 Just Eat Takeawaycom overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
11.03.21 Prudential Outperform RBC Capital Markets
11.03.21 BMW Hold Jefferies & Company Inc.
11.03.21 LEG Immobilien Halten Norddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
11.03.21 BMW Neutral Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
App Store Play Store
© 2021 Börse-Online. All Rights Reserved
App Store Play Store