T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US) Sector Perform
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das Analysehaus RBC hat die Einstufung für T-Mobile US nach Zahlen auf "Sector Perform" mit einem Kursziel von 133 US-Dollar belassen. Das erste Quartal der Telekom-Tochter sei solide ausgefallen, schrieb Analyst Jonathan Atkin in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie. Der operative Gewinn (Ebitda) habe die Erwartungen übertroffen./mf/ag
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 05.05.2021 / 03:05 / EDT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 05.05.2021 / 03:05 / EDT
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
|Zusammenfassung: T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US) Sector Perform
|Unternehmen:
T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US)
|Analyst:
RBC Capital Markets
|Kursziel:
$ 133,00
|Rating jetzt:
Sector Perform
|Kurs*:
$ 131,22
|Abst. Kursziel*:
1,36%
|Rating update:
-
|Kurs aktuell:
-
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
∞%
|Analyst Name::
Jonathan Atkin
|KGV*:
-
Nachrichten zu T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US)
|ANALYSE-FLASH: Credit Suisse hebt Ziel für T-Mobile US an - 'Outperform' (dpa-AFX)
|12.03.21
|Mittelfristziele von T-Mobile US liefern Telekom Rückenwind (Börse Online)
|12.03.21
|ANALYSE-FLASH: JPMorgan belässt T-Mobile US auf 'Overweight' - Ziel 150 Dollar (dpa-AFX)
|12.03.21
|ANALYSE-FLASH: Barclays hebt Ziel für T-Mobile US auf 147 Dollar - 'Overweight' (dpa-AFX)
|06.11.20
|ANALYSE-FLASH: Credit Suisse startet T-Mobile US mit 'Outperform' (dpa-AFX)
|02.11.20
|ANALYSE-FLASH: RBC senkt T-Mobile US auf 'Sector Perform' - Ziel 110 Dollar (dpa-AFX)
|29.07.20
|Softbank will T-Mobile-US-Anteile für 20 Mrd Dollar verkaufen (Börse Online)
|19.05.20
|ROUNDUP 2: Telekom-Tochter T-Mobile schließt Fusion mit US-Rivalen Sprint ab (dpa-AFX)
|01.04.20
|mehr
Aktienempfehlungen zu T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US)
|12:03
|T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|11:34
|T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US overweight
|Barclays Capital
|10:50
|T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|12.04.21
|T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|12.03.21
|T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US buy
|UBS AG
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US)
|109,78
|2,85%
