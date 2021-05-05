05.05.2021 12:03:55

T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US) Sector Perform

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das Analysehaus RBC hat die Einstufung für T-Mobile US nach Zahlen auf "Sector Perform" mit einem Kursziel von 133 US-Dollar belassen. Das erste Quartal der Telekom-Tochter sei solide ausgefallen, schrieb Analyst Jonathan Atkin in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie. Der operative Gewinn (Ebitda) habe die Erwartungen übertroffen./mf/ag

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 05.05.2021 / 03:05 / EDT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 05.05.2021 / 03:05 / EDT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US) Sector Perform
Unternehmen:
T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US) 		Analyst:
RBC Capital Markets 		Kursziel:
$ 133,00
Rating jetzt:
Sector Perform		 Kurs*:
$ 131,22 		Abst. Kursziel*:
1,36%
Rating update:
- 		Kurs aktuell:
- 		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
∞%
Analyst Name::
Jonathan Atkin 		KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

