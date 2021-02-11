Telefonica Deutschland buy
ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat das Kursziel für Telefonica Deutschland von 3,20 auf 3,10 Euro gesenkt, die Einstufung aber auf "Buy" belassen. Der deutsche Telekom-Markt bleibe attraktiv, dies sei jüngst von den Vodafone-Zahlen untermauert worden, schrieb Analyst Polo Tang in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie. Die Telefonica-Tochter dürfte ein starkes viertes Quartal hinter sich haben. In seinen Schätzungen berücksichtigte er nun aber ein verbessertes Netzzugangsangebot für 1&1 Drillisch./tih/ag
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 10.02.2021 / 11:10 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 10.02.2021 / 11:10 / GMT
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
|Zusammenfassung: Telefonica Deutschland AG (O2) buy
|Unternehmen:
Telefonica Deutschland AG (O2)
|Analyst:
UBS AG
|Kursziel:
3,10 €
|Rating jetzt:
buy
|Kurs*:
2,28 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
35,91%
|Rating update:
-
|Kurs aktuell:
2,26 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
37,11%
|Analyst Name::
Polo Tang
|KGV*:
-
Aktienempfehlungen zu Telefonica Deutschland AG (O2)
|07:05
|Telefonica Deutschland buy
|UBS AG
|08.02.21
|Telefonica Deutschland buy
|UBS AG
|01.02.21
|Telefonica Deutschland overweight
|Barclays Capital
|29.01.21
|Telefonica Deutschland buy
|Warburg Research
|20.01.21
|Telefonica Deutschland Halten
|DZ BANK
|mehr Aktienempfehlungen
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Telefonica Deutschland AG (O2)
|2,26
|-0,88%
