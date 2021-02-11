ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat das Kursziel für Telefonica Deutschland von 3,20 auf 3,10 Euro gesenkt, die Einstufung aber auf "Buy" belassen. Der deutsche Telekom-Markt bleibe attraktiv, dies sei jüngst von den Vodafone-Zahlen untermauert worden, schrieb Analyst Polo Tang in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie. Die Telefonica-Tochter dürfte ein starkes viertes Quartal hinter sich haben. In seinen Schätzungen berücksichtigte er nun aber ein verbessertes Netzzugangsangebot für 1&1 Drillisch./tih/ag



Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 10.02.2021 / 11:10 / GMT

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 10.02.2021 / 11:10 / GMT



Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.