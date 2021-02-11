11.02.2021 07:05:16

Telefonica Deutschland buy

ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat das Kursziel für Telefonica Deutschland von 3,20 auf 3,10 Euro gesenkt, die Einstufung aber auf "Buy" belassen. Der deutsche Telekom-Markt bleibe attraktiv, dies sei jüngst von den Vodafone-Zahlen untermauert worden, schrieb Analyst Polo Tang in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie. Die Telefonica-Tochter dürfte ein starkes viertes Quartal hinter sich haben. In seinen Schätzungen berücksichtigte er nun aber ein verbessertes Netzzugangsangebot für 1&1 Drillisch./tih/ag

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 10.02.2021 / 11:10 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 10.02.2021 / 11:10 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Telefonica Deutschland AG (O2) buy
Unternehmen:
Telefonica Deutschland AG (O2) 		Analyst:
UBS AG 		Kursziel:
3,10 €
Rating jetzt:
buy		 Kurs*:
2,28 € 		Abst. Kursziel*:
35,91%
Rating update:
- 		Kurs aktuell:
2,26 € 		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
37,11%
Analyst Name::
Polo Tang 		KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Nachrichten zu Telefonica Deutschland AG (O2)

Aktienempfehlungen zu Telefonica Deutschland AG (O2)

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Telefonica Deutschland AG (O2) 2,26 -0,88% Telefonica Deutschland AG (O2)

Aktienempfehlungen

