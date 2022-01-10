DAX 15.885 -0,4%  MDAX 34.605 -1,1%  Dow 36.232 0,0%  Nasdaq 15.592 -1,1%  Gold 1.792 -0,3%  TecDAX 3.610 -2,6%  EStoxx50 4.283 -0,5%  Nikkei 28.479 0,0%  Dollar 1,1298 -0,5%  Öl 81,6 -0,4% 
10.01.2022 13:19:32

Vitesco Technologies Neutral

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für Vitesco auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 66 Euro belassen. Im Rahmen einer Überarbeitung seines Bewertungsmodells für den Autozulieferer reduzierte Analyst Jose Asumendi seine Umsatzwachstumsprognose für 2022 um 4 Prozent. Auch seine Profitabilitätsschätzung (Ebit-Marge) habe er gesenkt, schrieb der Experte in einer am Montag vorliegenden Studie./edh/mis

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 10.01.2022 / 00:42 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 10.01.2022 / 00:42 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Vitesco Technologies Neutral
Unternehmen:
Vitesco Technologies 		Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co. 		Kursziel:
66,00 €
Rating jetzt:
Neutral		 Kurs*:
48,55 € 		Abst. Kursziel*:
35,94%
Rating update:
Neutral 		Kurs aktuell:
48,25 € 		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
36,79%
Analyst Name::
Jose Asumendi 		KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

