NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für Vitesco auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 66 Euro belassen. Im Rahmen einer Überarbeitung seines Bewertungsmodells für den Autozulieferer reduzierte Analyst Jose Asumendi seine Umsatzwachstumsprognose für 2022 um 4 Prozent. Auch seine Profitabilitätsschätzung (Ebit-Marge) habe er gesenkt, schrieb der Experte in einer am Montag vorliegenden Studie./edh/mis
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 10.01.2022 / 00:42 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 10.01.2022 / 00:42 / GMT
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
|Unternehmen:
Vitesco Technologies
|Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|Kursziel:
66,00 €
|Rating jetzt:
Neutral
|Kurs*:
48,55 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
35,94%
|Rating update:
Neutral
|Kurs aktuell:
48,25 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
36,79%
|Analyst Name::
Jose Asumendi
|KGV*:
-
|Vitesco Technologies
|48,55
|1,04%
