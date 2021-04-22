Jetzt in der neuen Ausgabe von BÖRSE ONLINE. Hier digital lesen. -w-
Volvo AB (B) Sector Perform
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das Analysehaus RBC hat das Kursziel für Volvo B von 236 auf 238 schwedische Kronen angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Sector Perform" belassen. Die Margenentwicklung des Nutzfahrzeugherstellers im ersten Quartal unterstütze zwar die hohen Konsenserwartungen, schrieb Analyst Tom Narayan in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie. Viel davon stehe aber mit niedrigeren Vertriebs- und Entwicklungskosten in Zusammenhang, die jeweils aber wieder steigen könnten./tih/he
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 22.04.2021 / 15:08 / EDT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 22.04.2021 / 15:08 / EDT
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
|Zusammenfassung: Volvo AB (B) Sector Perform
|Unternehmen:
Volvo AB (B)
|Analyst:
RBC Capital Markets
|Kursziel:
238,00 SEK
|Rating jetzt:
Sector Perform
|Kurs*:
209,50 SEK
|Abst. Kursziel*:
13,60%
|Rating update:
-
|Kurs aktuell:
-
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
∞%
|Analyst Name::
Tom Narayan
|KGV*:
-
