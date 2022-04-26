NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die kanadische Bank RBC hat das Kursziel für Vonovia von 52 auf 49 Euro gesenkt, aber die Einstufung auf "Outperform" belassen. Steigende Marktzinsen verteuerten die Refinanzierung der europäischen Immobilienkonzerne, schrieb Analyst Julian Livingston-Booth in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie. Er kappte seine Ergebnisschätzungen im Schnitt um drei Prozent./ag/la



Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 26.04.2022 / 17:42 / EDT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 27.04.2022 / 00:45 / EDT



Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.