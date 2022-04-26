DAX 13.782 0,2%  MDAX 29.800 0,3%  Dow 33.240 -2,4%  Nasdaq 13.010 -3,9%  Gold 1.899 -0,3%  TecDAX 3.091 0,4%  EStoxx50 3.732 0,3%  Nikkei 26.395 -1,1%  Dollar 1,0551 -0,8%  Öl 104,6 -1,0% 
27.04.2022 11:21:28

Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Outperform

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die kanadische Bank RBC hat das Kursziel für Vonovia von 52 auf 49 Euro gesenkt, aber die Einstufung auf "Outperform" belassen. Steigende Marktzinsen verteuerten die Refinanzierung der europäischen Immobilienkonzerne, schrieb Analyst Julian Livingston-Booth in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie. Er kappte seine Ergebnisschätzungen im Schnitt um drei Prozent./ag/la

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 26.04.2022 / 17:42 / EDT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 27.04.2022 / 00:45 / EDT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Outperform
Unternehmen:
Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) 		Analyst:
RBC Capital Markets 		Kursziel:
49,00 €
Rating jetzt:
Outperform		 Kurs*:
39,25 € 		Abst. Kursziel*:
24,84%
Rating update:
Outperform 		Kurs aktuell:
39,69 € 		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
23,46%
Analyst Name::
Julian Livingston-Booth 		KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) 39,73 1,87%

