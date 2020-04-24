FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Deutsche Bank hat die Einstufung für Yara nach Quartalszahlen auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 420 norwegischen Kronen belassen. Das operative Ergebnis (Ebitda) des Düngemittelkonzerns habe ihre Prognose und die Konsensschätzung klar übertroffen, schrieb Analystin Virginie Boucher-Ferte in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Studie./edh/la



Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 24.04.2020 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / GMT

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 24.04.2020 / 06:09 / GMT



