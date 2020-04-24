Yara International ASA buy
FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Deutsche Bank hat die Einstufung für Yara nach Quartalszahlen auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 420 norwegischen Kronen belassen. Das operative Ergebnis (Ebitda) des Düngemittelkonzerns habe ihre Prognose und die Konsensschätzung klar übertroffen, schrieb Analystin Virginie Boucher-Ferte in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Studie./edh/la
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 24.04.2020 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 24.04.2020 / 06:09 / GMT
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Zusammenfassung: Yara International ASA buy
Unternehmen:
Yara International ASA
Analyst:
Deutsche Bank AG
Kursziel:
420,00 NKr
Rating jetzt:
buy
|Kurs*:
341,60 NKr
|Abst. Kursziel*:
22,95%
|Rating update:
-
|Kurs aktuell:
-
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
∞%
Analyst Name::
Virginie Boucher-Ferte
|KGV*:
-
