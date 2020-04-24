Corona-Geldflut: Die wahren Gewinner und Verlierer der Staats-Milliarden. Jetzt die digitale €uro am Sonntag ordern!-w-
24.04.2020 11:14:18

Yara International ASA buy

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Deutsche Bank hat die Einstufung für Yara nach Quartalszahlen auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 420 norwegischen Kronen belassen. Das operative Ergebnis (Ebitda) des Düngemittelkonzerns habe ihre Prognose und die Konsensschätzung klar übertroffen, schrieb Analystin Virginie Boucher-Ferte in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Studie./edh/la

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 24.04.2020 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 24.04.2020 / 06:09 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

14:05 Yara International ASA buy UBS AG
11:14 Yara International ASA buy Deutsche Bank AG
23.04.20 Yara International ASA buy UBS AG
23.04.20 Yara International ASA Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.04.20 Yara International ASA buy Kepler Cheuvreux
