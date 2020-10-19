ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die UBS hat Yara auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 420 norwegische Kronen belassen. Steigende Corona-Infektionszahlen und Sorgen hinsichtlich der Nachfrage der Endverbraucher stellten für Chemieaktien zunehmend die Marktprognosen 2021 in Frage, schrieb Analyst Andrew Stott in einer am Montag vorliegenden Branchenstudie. Chancen im neuen Jahr könnten aus einer Erholung der Autobranche resultieren, der zunehmenden Digitalisierung, aus CO2-Initiativen und in einzelnen Konsumentenbereichen wie Lebensmittel und Kosmetik. Risiken sieht er etwa mit Blick auf nachlassendes Potenzial bei temporären Kostensenkungen, womöglich weniger staatliche Unterstützung für Arbeitende oder durch einen wahrscheinlichen Anstieg der Rohstoffpreise./ck/mis



Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 19.10.2020 / 02:58 / GMT

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 19.10.2020 / 02:58 / GMT



