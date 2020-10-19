Yara International ASA buy
ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die UBS hat Yara auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 420 norwegische Kronen belassen. Steigende Corona-Infektionszahlen und Sorgen hinsichtlich der Nachfrage der Endverbraucher stellten für Chemieaktien zunehmend die Marktprognosen 2021 in Frage, schrieb Analyst Andrew Stott in einer am Montag vorliegenden Branchenstudie. Chancen im neuen Jahr könnten aus einer Erholung der Autobranche resultieren, der zunehmenden Digitalisierung, aus CO2-Initiativen und in einzelnen Konsumentenbereichen wie Lebensmittel und Kosmetik. Risiken sieht er etwa mit Blick auf nachlassendes Potenzial bei temporären Kostensenkungen, womöglich weniger staatliche Unterstützung für Arbeitende oder durch einen wahrscheinlichen Anstieg der Rohstoffpreise./ck/mis
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 19.10.2020 / 02:58 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 19.10.2020 / 02:58 / GMT
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
|Zusammenfassung: Yara International ASA buy
|Unternehmen:
Yara International ASA
|Analyst:
UBS AG
|Kursziel:
420,00 NKr
|Rating jetzt:
buy
|Kurs*:
341,80 NKr
|Abst. Kursziel*:
22,88%
|Rating update:
-
|Kurs aktuell:
-
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
∞%
|Analyst Name::
Andrew Stott
|KGV*:
-
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Yara International ASA
|31,89
|0,79%
