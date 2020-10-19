19.10.2020 15:49:31

Yara International ASA buy

ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die UBS hat Yara auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 420 norwegische Kronen belassen. Steigende Corona-Infektionszahlen und Sorgen hinsichtlich der Nachfrage der Endverbraucher stellten für Chemieaktien zunehmend die Marktprognosen 2021 in Frage, schrieb Analyst Andrew Stott in einer am Montag vorliegenden Branchenstudie. Chancen im neuen Jahr könnten aus einer Erholung der Autobranche resultieren, der zunehmenden Digitalisierung, aus CO2-Initiativen und in einzelnen Konsumentenbereichen wie Lebensmittel und Kosmetik. Risiken sieht er etwa mit Blick auf nachlassendes Potenzial bei temporären Kostensenkungen, womöglich weniger staatliche Unterstützung für Arbeitende oder durch einen wahrscheinlichen Anstieg der Rohstoffpreise./ck/mis

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 19.10.2020 / 02:58 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 19.10.2020 / 02:58 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Yara International ASA buy
Unternehmen:
Yara International ASA 		Analyst:
UBS AG 		Kursziel:
420,00 NKr
Rating jetzt:
buy		 Kurs*:
341,80 NKr 		Abst. Kursziel*:
22,88%
Rating update:
- 		Kurs aktuell:
- 		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
∞%
Analyst Name::
Andrew Stott 		KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

