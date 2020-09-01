01.09.2020 07:36:52

Zoom Video Communications overweight

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat das Kursziel für Zoom Video nach Zahlen von 220 auf 425 US-Dollar fast verdoppelt und die Einstufung auf "Overweight" belassen. Das zweite Quartal des Softwarespezialisten für Videokonferenzen sei sogar noch stärker ausgefallen als das Auftaktquartal, schrieb Analyst Sterling Auty in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Studie. Allerdings stünden Firmenkunden mit weniger als zehn Beschäftigten für mehr als ein Drittel des Umsatzes - bei diesen sei die Gefahr besonders groß, dass sie nach einem Ende der Corona-Pandemie Zoom nicht weiter nutzten./gl/ajx

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 31.08.2020 / 22:03 / BST Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 31.08.2020 / 22:04 / BST

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Zoom Video Communications overweight
Unternehmen:
Zoom Video Communications 		Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co. 		Kursziel:
$ 425,00
Rating jetzt:
overweight		 Kurs*:
$ 325,10 		Abst. Kursziel*:
30,73%
Rating update:
- 		Kurs aktuell:
$ 325,10 		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
30,73%
Analyst Name::
Sterling Auty 		KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Nachrichten zu Zoom Video Communications

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen

Aktienempfehlungen zu Zoom Video Communications

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
11:58 Zoom Video Communications Outperform RBC Capital Markets
07:36 Zoom Video Communications overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.20 Zoom Video Communications overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.20 Zoom Video Communications Sell Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
24.05.19 Zoom Video Communications Perform Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.
mehr Aktienempfehlungen

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Zoom Video Communications 379,00 44,66% Zoom Video Communications

Aktienempfehlungen

13:46 Nestlé overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
13:22 Fresenius overweight Morgan Stanley
13:20 GlaxoSmithKline verkaufen Morgan Stanley
13:18 Orange Underweight Morgan Stanley
13:14 Aurubis (ex Norddeutsche Affinerie Equal-Weight Morgan Stanley
13:11 Inditex buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
13:08 Intesa Sanpaolo buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
13:08 Nestlé Hold Deutsche Bank AG
13:08 BBVA Hold Jefferies & Company Inc.
13:07 Philips buy Deutsche Bank AG
13:07 freenet kaufen DZ BANK
13:04 Daimler buy Deutsche Bank AG
13:03 freenet Halten Independent Research GmbH
13:02 Philips buy UBS AG
13:01 Aroundtown SA Halten Norddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
12:59 Credit Suisse (CS Neutral UBS AG
12:54 Inditex Outperform RBC Capital Markets
12:53 Tesla Underperform RBC Capital Markets
12:50 Nestlé Underperform RBC Capital Markets
12:48 Rolls-Royce buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
12:46 alstria office REIT-AG Neutral Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
12:46 Grand City Properties buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
12:33 Vonovia Conviction Buy List Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
12:32 LEG Immobilien buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
11:58 Zoom Video Communications Outperform RBC Capital Markets
11:38 Inditex Neutral Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
10:36 BP overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
10:11 TOTAL overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
10:02 Eni Underweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
09:53 Shel b Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
09:52 Shell (Royal Dutch Shell) (A Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
08:46 Apple overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
07:36 Zoom Video Communications overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
07:27 International Consolidated Airlines Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
06:35 Aroundtown SA Neutral Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
06:34 Deutsche Wohnen Sell Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
06:30 Zalando buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
31.08.20 Tesla Verkaufen DZ BANK
31.08.20 Engie (ex GDF Suez kaufen DZ BANK
31.08.20 Apple kaufen DZ BANK
31.08.20 Delivery Hero Halten Independent Research GmbH
31.08.20 Engie (ex GDF Suez overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
31.08.20 Knorr-Bremse Neutral Oddo BHF
31.08.20 Volkswagen (VW) vz buy Warburg Research
31.08.20 alstria office REIT-AG buy Warburg Research
31.08.20 Rolls-Royce Neutral UBS AG
31.08.20 BBVA buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
31.08.20 Apple Equal weight Barclays Capital
28.08.20 Aroundtown SA buy Baader Bank
28.08.20 ProSiebenSat1 Media Halten Norddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
App Store Play Store
© 2020 Börse-Online. All Rights Reserved
App Store Play Store