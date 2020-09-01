NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat das Kursziel für Zoom Video nach Zahlen von 220 auf 425 US-Dollar fast verdoppelt und die Einstufung auf "Overweight" belassen. Das zweite Quartal des Softwarespezialisten für Videokonferenzen sei sogar noch stärker ausgefallen als das Auftaktquartal, schrieb Analyst Sterling Auty in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Studie. Allerdings stünden Firmenkunden mit weniger als zehn Beschäftigten für mehr als ein Drittel des Umsatzes - bei diesen sei die Gefahr besonders groß, dass sie nach einem Ende der Corona-Pandemie Zoom nicht weiter nutzten./gl/ajx



Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 31.08.2020 / 22:03 / BST Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 31.08.2020 / 22:04 / BST



Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.