Laut einer neuen Studie der Investmentbank Goldman Sachs sollten Anleger diese Aktien jetzt unbedingt auf dem Schirm haben, denn hier winken hohe Zuwächse bei Gewinn und Umsatz, getrieben durch massive Investitionen und positiven Rückenwind für die Unternehmen. Zeit hier zuzuschlagen?
In einer kürzlich veröffentlichten Auswertung hat die Investmentbank Goldman Sachs einen Blick auf aussichtsreiche Wachstumsaktien geworfen und dazu sogar eine lange Liste von potenziell spannenden Titeln erstellt.
Diese Wachstumsaktien sind laut Goldman Sachs jetzt spannend
Denn Wachstumsaktien und speziell die von Goldman Sachs ausgewählten dürften laut dem Strategen David J. Kostin in den kommenden Jahren von einem unterstützenden wirtschaftlichen Umfeld und sinkenden Zinsen profitieren.
Identifiziert wurden die Aktien dabei anhand der Kennzahl des 3 Jahres Growth Investment Ratio. Dieses wird von Goldman als die Kapitalausgaben der letzten drei Jahre abzüglich Abschreibungen und zuzüglich Forschungs- und Entwicklungskosten als Anteil des Cashflows aus betrieblicher Tätigkeit definiert. Hinzu kam jeweils eine quantitative Analyse durch die Experten.
Das sind die von den Analysten als aussichtsreich klassifizierten Titel:
Kommunikationsdienste
- Electronic Arts – 3 Jahres Growth Investment Ratio: 106 Prozent
- Meta Platforms Inc. – 3 Jahres Growth Investment Ratio: 83 Prozent
- Alphabet Inc. – 3 Jahres Growth Investment Ratio: 62 Prozent
- Match Group Inc. – 3 Jahres Growth Investment Ratio: 40 Prozent
- Verizon Communications – 3 Jahres Growth Investment Ratio: 9 Prozent
Nicht-zyklischer Konsum
- Amazon.com Inc. – 3 Jahres Growth Investment Ratio: 137 Prozent
- Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings – 3 Jahres Growth Investment Ratio: 111 Prozent
- Carnival Corp. – 3 Jahres Growth Investment Ratio: 109 Prozent
- Garmin Ltd. – 3 Jahres Growth Investment Ratio: 85 Prozent
- Royal Caribbean Group – 3 Jahres Growth Investment Ratio: 73 Prozent
- eBay Inc. – 3 Jahres Growth Investment Ratio: 71 Prozent
Konsumgüter
- Lamb Weston Holdings – 3 Jahres Growth Investment Ratio: 61 Prozent
- Dollar Tree Inc. – 3 Jahres Growth Investment Ratio: 40 Prozent
- Constellation Brands – 3 Jahres Growth Investment Ratio: 33 Prozent
Energie
- Diamondback Energy – 3 Jahres Growth Investment Ratio: 38 Prozent
- Hess Corp. – 3 Jahres Growth Investment Ratio: 33 Prozent
Gesundheitswesen
- Incyte Corp. – 3 Jahres Growth Investment Ratio: 379 Prozent
- Moderna Inc. – 3 Jahres Growth Investment Ratio: 196 Prozent
- Vertex Pharmaceuticals – 3 Jahres Growth Investment Ratio: 196 Prozent
- Eli Lilly & Co. – 3 Jahres Growth Investment Ratio: 194 Prozent
- Insulet Corp. – 3 Jahres Growth Investment Ratio: 168 Prozent
- Merck & Co. Inc. – 3 Jahres Growth Investment Ratio: 114 Prozent
- Biogen Inc. – 3 Jahres Growth Investment Ratio: 107 Prozent
Industrie
- Boeing Co. – 3 Jahres Growth Investment Ratio: 292 Prozent
- Axon Enterprise – 3 Jahres Growth Investment Ratio: 172 Prozent
- Uber Technologies – 3 Jahres Growth Investment Ratio: 85 Prozent
- Southwest Airlines – 3 Jahres Growth Investment Ratio: 71 Prozent
- Cummins Inc. – 3 Jahres Growth Investment Ratio: 67 Prozent
Informationstechnologie
- Western Digital – 3 Jahres Growth Investment Ratio: 532 Prozent
- Intel Corp. – 3 Jahres Growth Investment Ratio: 205 Prozent
- First Solar Inc. – 3 Jahres Growth Investment Ratio: 129 Prozent
- Cadence Design Systems – 3 Jahres Growth Investment Ratio: 112 Prozent
- Synopsys Inc. – 3 Jahres Growth Investment Ratio: 108 Prozent
- Advanced Micro Devices – 3 Jahres Growth Investment Ratio: 92 Prozent
- Zebra Technologies – 3 Jahres Growth Investment Ratio: 92 Prozent
- Palantir Technologies – 3 Jahres Growth Investment Ratio: 82 Prozent
- QUALCOMM Inc. – 3 Jahres Growth Investment Ratio: 82 Prozent
- Trimble Inc. – 3 Jahres Growth Investment Ratio: 80 Prozent
- F5 Inc. – 3 Jahres Growth Investment Ratio: 73 Prozent
- Autodesk Inc. – 3 Jahres Growth Investment Ratio: 70 Prozent
- Keysight Technologies – 3 Jahres Growth Investment Ratio: 69 Prozent
- NetApp Inc. – 3 Jahres Growth Investment Ratio: 68 Prozent
- GoDaddy Inc. – 3 Jahres Growth Investment Ratio: 66 Prozent
- Oracle Corp. – 3 Jahres Growth Investment Ratio: 65 Prozent
- Teradyne Inc. – 3 Jahres Growth Investment Ratio: 63 Prozent
- Texas Instruments – 3 Jahres Growth Investment Ratio: 61 Prozent
- Seagate Tech Holdings – 3 Jahres Growth Investment Ratio: 60 Prozent
Versorgungsunternehmen
- AES Corp. – 3 Jahres Growth Investment Ratio: 182 Prozent
- PG&E Corp. – 3 Jahres Growth Investment Ratio: 136 Prozent
Materialien
- Albemarle Corp. – 3 Jahres Growth Investment Ratio: 112 Prozent
